Body of 29-year-old man recovered from Okanagan Lake

The man is presumed to have drown while swimming at Tug Boat Beach in Kelowna

An RCMP boat on Okanagan Lake near Tugboat Beach in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 17, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

The body of a 29-year-old man presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake on Aug. 16 has been recovered.

Following an extensive search of the lake by the West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team, the man’s body was recovered late Monday afternoon.

Police were first called to Tug Boat Beach on Okanagan Lake about 6:20 p.m. Sunday for a man who went swimming but did not resurface.

Criminality is not suspected in this matter.

However, the BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine how the man died. The victim’s name will not be released.

READ MORE: Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimmer presumed drowned

READ MORE: Missing Little White Mountain hiker found

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Swimming