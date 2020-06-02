BOYD’s annual car show has raised over $75,000 for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre in the last two years. (Contributed)

BOYD Autobody and Glass aims to raise $50,000 for Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre

A presentation with sponsors will be held on June 18 in place of the annual car show

Fathers Day in Kelowna will be without the annual BOYD Fathers’ Day Charity Car Show due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that’s not stopping a good cause.

In the last two years, the Child Advocacy Centre in Kelowna has benefited from the community coming together to celebrate, having received over $75,000 to date.

This year, BOYD is aiming to raise $50,000.

Though cancelled, BOYD had sponsors, vendors and show car attendees who generously opted to commit their sponsorship to donation.

BOYD invites the community to witness a presentation on Thursday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at 1815 Kirschner Road.

