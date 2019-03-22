Car torched: $1,000 reward offered for return of stolen massage machine

Odette Baumgartner’s vehicle was stolen and then burned in Kelowna.

A Kelowna business owner hopes a special machine stolen out of her car will be found after the vehicle was taken from her home and then burned.

Odette Baumgartner, who owns Odette’s Skin Laser Wellness Clinics in Kelowna and Lake Country, said in preparing for a wellness fair she left her vehicle full of items overnight in her garage March 9.

The next morning she discovered her car was stolen along with her husband’s tools from the garage.

READ MORE: Kelowna, West Kelowna high in vehicle break-ins

“The shop doors were open and the car was gone,” she said.

READ MORE: 3 vehicles stolen, 8 thefts from vehicles in Lake Country over last few months

The car was later found, completely burned in the Gordon Road area, and she said she lost more than $35,000 worth of business supplies.

Now, she’s hoping a special item will be recovered. Baumgartner is putting out a call out to anyone who has seen her LPG endermologie massage machine, which she said is of no value to anyone else.

“That one machine, they don’t retail it anymore. They will replace it because it’s an insurance claim if they can’t give it back. (The person who took it) can’t do anything with it. I’d gladly pay for it. They can’t get parts for it, they can’t use it,” she said.

READ MORE: Thief takes magnet honouring fallen veteran in Lake Country

Until the insurance claim goes through, Baumgartner said she can’t do anything.

“I’ve had clients pre-pay for all of these services and I can’t (provide them) because I have no machine,” she said.

READ MORE: Lake Country car thefts ‘crime of opportunity’

Baumgartner is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can locate the machine. She said the police have not found anything since the theft.

READ MORE: Petition launched in Lake Country to let horses use the Rail Trail

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.