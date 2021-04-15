Cause of Glenmore construction fire undetermined following investigation

No evidence available to determine whether or not the cause of the fire was suspicious or accidental

The cause of the fire that destroyed a Glenmore Road construction site on April 6 has been deemed undetermined.

An investigation into the cause, which began and ended on April 14, was conducted by the Kelowna Fire Department, Kelowna RCMP and a private insurance investigator company.

“It was an extensive investigation by all invested parties and stakeholders,” said Paul Johnson, a fire prevention officer at the City of Kelowna. “An accelerant dog was brought in to determine if there was any accelerants used. At the end of the day, we could not come to a conclusion as to the cause of the fire, so we classified it as an undetermined fire.”

Johnson added that there was no evidence available to determine whether or not the cause of the fire was suspicious or accidental.

“That concludes our investigation. However, I can’t speak for the RCMP,” he said. “Should there be additional information provided down the road or if additional information is uncovered, that might change their investigation process.”

In an email to Capital News, Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP said that there are no updates currently available about their investigation.

The investigation was launched a day after the removal of a crane on the construction site that was severely damaged by the fire.

In the aftermath of the fire, an evacuation order was issued for homes within a 300-foot radius of the site at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Union Avenue after the crane was deemed a potential hazard to surrounding residences.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Evacuation order rescinded after Glenmore fire-damaged crane dismantled

READ MORE: WATCH: Crews battle early morning fire at Kelowna construction site

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.