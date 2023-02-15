The list of community needs for the North End is based on the North End Neighbourhood Plan. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The list of community needs for the North End is based on the North End Neighbourhood Plan. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

City of Kelowna asks for amenity assessment for North End

Residents invited to select amenities to see how much growth is needed to fund them

Kelowna residents are being asked what amenities they would like to see in the city’s North End.

Residents are invited to select various amenities to see how much growth would be needed to fund the scale of amenities they chose.

“One very important aspect in the delivery of community needs is allocating the funds to pay for them,” says Aaron Thibeault, project planner. “The revenue generated from development makes the provision of amenities more financially feasible and, at the same time, they become more cost-effective by serving more people.”

Development of a neighbourhood plan for the North End has been underway since 2021, with several public engagement opportunities to guide future growth of the area, including the former Tolko Mill site.

READ MORE: Public to get say on redevelopment of Kelowna’s Tolko mill site

The list of community needs for the North End is based on the North End Neighbourhood Plan, coming from previous public engagement, the Imagine Kelowna community vision, and the 2040 Official Community Plan.

The list, endorsed by council in August 2022, includes the following broad categories:

  • Parks, Public Spaces, and Connections;
  • Community Space;
  • Local Access to Daily Needs; School/Childcare Facilities;
  • Housing Affordability.

Residents can take part in the exercise before Mar. 5, and the public and council are anticipated to review and give feedback on the options this spring.

More information can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

READ MORE: Kelowna council gets a look at Phase 2 of North End Plan

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

affordable housingCity CouncilCity of KelownaCommunityHousingparksPlanningRecreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Anti-bullying pink shirts support Kelowna Indigenous youth

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake in Penticton in February 2023. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Not quite time to put away those winter coats in the Okanagan, meteorologist says

Paige Janvier and Antuon Bitternose modeling the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society anti-bullying tops that are for sale for pink shirt day (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Anti-bullying pink shirts support Kelowna Indigenous youth

Conceptual rendering of multi-family housing development proposed for Hewetson Court. (Photo contributed)
Radon and traffic safety concerns ditch duplex development in Kelowna’s Upper Mission

Water pours out of home in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)
Wet welcome home after water pours out of Kelowna residence