City of Kelowna asks for amenity assessment for North End

Residents invited to select amenities to see how much growth is needed to fund them

Kelowna residents are being asked what amenities they would like to see in the city’s North End.

Residents are invited to select various amenities to see how much growth would be needed to fund the scale of amenities they chose.

“One very important aspect in the delivery of community needs is allocating the funds to pay for them,” says Aaron Thibeault, project planner. “The revenue generated from development makes the provision of amenities more financially feasible and, at the same time, they become more cost-effective by serving more people.”

Development of a neighbourhood plan for the North End has been underway since 2021, with several public engagement opportunities to guide future growth of the area, including the former Tolko Mill site.

The list of community needs for the North End is based on the North End Neighbourhood Plan, coming from previous public engagement, the Imagine Kelowna community vision, and the 2040 Official Community Plan.

The list, endorsed by council in August 2022, includes the following broad categories:

Parks, Public Spaces, and Connections;

Community Space;

Local Access to Daily Needs; School/Childcare Facilities;

Housing Affordability.

Residents can take part in the exercise before Mar. 5, and the public and council are anticipated to review and give feedback on the options this spring.

More information can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

