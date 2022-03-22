City of Kelowna crews planning to pave plenty of pavement

18 roads and intersections will be resurfaced throughout the year

City of Kelowna crews will be resurfacing approximately 10.5 kilometres of road in 2022.

The annual pavement management program has a budget of $3.5 million and will involve the resurfacing of 18 roads and intersections throughout the year.

“Every year, the city works to compile a list of roads needing to be repaved that coordinate with other city projects like utilities, parks, and development,” said Kristel Dodoro, design technician. “For 2022, areas chosen include Sutherland Avenue from Burtch Road to Highway 97, and the Ellis Street and Clement Avenue intersection. Work can include everything from operations maintenance and drainage improvements to bike lanes and new paint.”

Other projects include Glenmore Road from north of Begbie Road to John Hindle Drive, and Gordon Drive from north of Leguime to south of Paret Road. Monitoring and testing of roads by the city help to identify and prioritize sections that require updating.

Work has already begun on some road segments with sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing, and completing minor shoulder repairs. Residents will be notified when resurfacing work is to begin in their area.

Current road construction information and infrastructure projects map can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

Read More: Kelowna council clears rezoning for proposed condo building on Clement

Read More: Kelowna Rockets look to get back in win column in Victoria

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownainfrastructure