Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Okanagan Mission Secondary

The infected individual is self-isolating at home

A member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary (OKM) community has tested positive for COVID, Interior Health confirmed on Sunday.

According to Central Okanagan Public Schools, the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local health teams.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” reads a press release from Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with the regional health authority to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the KLO community.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” the press release states.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

