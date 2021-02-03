Cyclist hit by vehicle at Dilworth and Harvey

The cyclist was taken to hospital

Traffic is backed up at Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive after a cyclist was hit by vehicle.

According to a witness the cyclist was trying to cross Dilworth from Orchard Place to Orchard Park Mall.

It appears the cyclist was hit in the middle of the intersection. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with RCMP.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital.

This is the same intersection where a cyclist was hit and killed in August of 2019. A ghost bike memorial is installed at the coroner of Dilworth and Harvey.

