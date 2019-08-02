Do you recognize this family?: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP have found an envelope full of of family photos they believe must belong to a local resident.

The older photograph shows a group of six people, or a family, and police ask anyone who recognizes any of the people in the image to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300.

We have an envelope ✉️ full of what are no doubt cherished photos 📸 of special memories that must belong to a #Kelowna area resident. Does anyone recognize the man and woman or family in these photographs? Call ☎️ the .@KelownaRCMP at 250-762-3300 if you know who they are! pic.twitter.com/gOGk359Ihz — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) August 2, 2019

