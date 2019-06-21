Police are looking to speak with the motorist who picked up the bike

Expensive bike scooped off Highway 97 in Kelowna

The bike fell off a moving vehicle and was picked up by another motorist

Kelowna RCMP are on the hunt for the person who picked up a rather expensive item off of Highway 97, last Thursday.

Police were contacted by a woman who said she was driving on the highway about 7:45 p.m. on June 13, when her bike fell off the back of her moving vehicle at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street.

According to a witness at the scene, another motorist stopped their vehicle, scooped the $4,000 bike and drove away.

RCMP continue to investigate, as they continue their search for the woman’s white and turquoise 21 speed Cannondale bike, bearing Serial Number GM73935.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Cst. Robyn Boffy of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

