Fees at Kelowna’s H2O rec centre going up in the new year

A five per cent increase for memberships in January with drop-in fees going up in July

.The facility is still dealing with lingering effects of the pandemic that have affected its finances. (Black Press file photo)

Fees at H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre are going up.

At its Nov. 28 meeting, city council heard the facility has faced several challenges in putting together its 2023 budget.

“The lingering impact of the pandemic,” said Jim Gabriel, director of active living and culture. “While restrictions have been lifted, and many aspects returned to pre-pandemic levels, some remain in recovery mode.”

Gabriel said that membership and drop-in admissions have been down.

“While continuing to trend in a positive direction, they still remain below 2019 levels.”

The cost of inflation and increases to supplies and materials, as well as staff and wage adjustments, have also impacted the operation, added Gabriel.

“The aquatic community has been hit really hard as a result of the pandemic so it’s a matter of bringing staff back, training, and maintaining an appropriate level of staff.”

The facility’s projected budget is $4.38 million for 2023.

A five per cent increase for memberships will take effect January 1, 2023, and drop-in fees will go up by the same percentage as of July 1.

Fee increases for membership and drop-in admissions coming to H2O in 2023. (City of Kelowna)

Gabriel said that from a general rate comparison, and market assessment, the fees are in-line with the cost of inflation and value of service provided.

“The proposed five-per cent increase provides a balanced operating scenario that manages facility costs, revenue projections, affordability, and financial assistance programs,” said Gabriel.

Council was unanimous in supporting the fee increase. H2O is owned by the city and operated by the YMCA.

