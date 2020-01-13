First annual Grizzli Winery Icewine Festival to take place late January

The festival will highlight four award-winning icewines and two specially selected table wines

The first-ever annual Grizzli Icewine Festival is set to take place at the end of January.

The event is a celebration of all things wine. Attendees can sip icewine paired with culinary creations from across the Okanagan while cozying up and roasting marshmallows by the Grizzli’s outdoor fire. The added bonus is you can do all of that while overlooking frozen vineyards and snowy mountains.

On Jan. 25 and 26, the festival will highlight Grizzli’s four award-winning icewines and two of their specially selected table wines. The event will encourage attendees to engage their senses with tastings and food pairings crafted by specially selected vendors from across the Okanagan.

“This is the perfect event for all wine lovers- new or experienced,” said Angela Rafter, events coordinator at Grizzli Winery.

“There is a certain romance when it comes to icewine. Hardy pickers brave the elements to harvest frozen grapes in the middle of the night, while the ground is decked in freshly fallen snow, turning frozen grapes into icewine.”

“Come learn more about this process and celebrate with us by trying our wine and celebrating Chinese New Year!”

Passes can be purchased at the winery, on Event Brite or during the event. A wine pass is $10 for four samples, paired with curated food samples. A hot chocolate pass is $3 for marshmallow pack and hot chocolate.

