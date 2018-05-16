Flooding plagues residents of Merritt

Highway 8 has reopened but many remain out of their home in Merritt

While Highway 8 has reopened at 10 Mile Bridge in Merritt, flooding continues to plague residents in the region.

Flooding along the Nicola River is keeping dozens of residents out of their homes and has left the Merritt golf course resembling something more like a lake than a green.

Evacuation Orders remain in effect in the Lower Nicola region, whereas the Evacuation Order for the Guichon Creek Mobile Home Park and three properties located on Merritt-Spences Bridge Hwy. 8 was rescinded earlier this week.

Those properties remain on Evacuation Alert. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District notes that while the risk of flooding has diminished, residents should be warned that due to changing conditions, they need to be prepared to evacuate with limited notice.

Contributed image of the flooding situation in Merritt, B.C. on May 16, 2018.

The Province’s Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) Program was put in effect this week and is available to those affected by flooding.

You can apply online here or, for those without access to a computer, you can head to any nearby Service BC location for assistance.

Service BC offices are located in Kamloops (250-455 Columbia Street), Merritt (2194 Coutlee Avenue) and Ashcroft (318 Railway Avenue).

Highway 8 at 10 Mile Bridge is open to single-lane alternating traffic.

The bridge is open to local vehicle traffic only and no pedestrians or bicycles are permitted at this time.

Crews ask motorists to minimize their trips and expect delays of 30 to 45 minutes.

