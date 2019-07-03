Toronto-based prog metal band Centuries of Decay are scheduled to play Kelowna this Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Centuries of Decay)

From Wacken to Kelowna: Centuries of Decay embark on cross-country tour

Toronto-based band to bring heavy, prog metal to Muninn’s Post

After performing at one of the world’s biggest metal festivals in 2018 to more than 80,000 people, Centuries of Decay will unleash their 2017 debut, self-titled album on Kelowna at Muninn’s Post this Saturday.

Typically, bands play locally, nationally and then internationally, but Centuries of Decay skipped ahead a step.

“We are doing things a little out of order,” vocalist and guitarist Devin Doucette said.

The Toronto-based band earned a slot at Germany’s Wacken Open Air Festival after defeating Canada’s top metal bands in the annual countrywide Wacken Metal Battle.

“For us, we’ve only really played smaller clubs and venues,” Doucette said. “A good night is a packed club of about two to three-hundred people. Nothing was really going to prepare us for the Headbanger Stage in Germany.”

And now that they’ve crossed that off the bucket list, they’re going on their first cross-country tour.

“This will be our very first time playing outside of Ontario in general,” Doucette said. “We’re really excited to play in Kelowna. We hear the scene is pretty great.”

“We feel that Canada has a lot to offer in metal, especially outside of Ontario,” he added.

The four-piece kicked off their nine-day Odyssey to the West Tour on Canada Day in Sudbury, Ont., and then continue to Vancouver with notable festival stops at Decimate Metal Fest in Calgary and Armstrong Metal Festival.

“Each festival will basically be a who’s who of the western metal scene,” Doucette said.

“Western Canada has lots of great metal festivals,” Doucette said. “We want to experience everything the Canadian metal scene has to offer.”

READ MORE: Indigenous mural raised on Hwy. 3 on Canada Day: ‘We’re still here!’

READ MORE: Chief Louis calls bluff on Scheer’s sincerity towards Indigenous people on Canada Day

Brothers Devin and Derrick Doucette, along with Rob McAllister and Matt Hems meld heavy, atmospheric melodies with brutal down-tuned riffs and blast beats in their self-titled debut that will satisfy anyone craving a unique, thematic album.

“I was told recently that someone found our sound very unique and refreshing” drummer Derrick Doucette said on the band’s website. “That really meant a lot to me and I would love if that opinion was shared by old and new fans.”

“I find we’ve taken our influences from various sub-genres of extreme metal and turned them into a tasteful blend of compelling, climactic and devastating intensity on these seven tracks,” he said.

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort sees big numbers on opening weekend

Fans of Strapping Young Lad, Enslaved, Isis and Gojira will most likely find a familiar kinship with Centuries of Decay.

As for the Doucettes, McAllister and Hems, they’ve been listening to Yob on their long drive through Ontario, but Devin Doucette said some different tunes may be necessary once they cross into the mountains.

“I cannot wait to see the Rockies,” he said. “Perhaps some Enslaved will make it to the playlist for that one.”

The band will take the stage during Metal Night at Muninn’s Post on Saturday alongside Tortured Saint from London, Ont., and local deathcore band Dropdeadfred on July 6. Tickets are $10 at the door and the show is all ages.

“We can’t wait to finally meet the west coast metal scene,” the boys in Centuries of Decay wrote.

Playing from their 2017 self-titled debut album, Centuries of Decay is sure to please fans of Strapping Young Lad, Enslaved and Isis. (Centuries of Decay)

