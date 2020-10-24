It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote in Kelowna-Mission

Voters in Saanich North and the Islands, here lining up outside Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on the first day of advanced voting, are among the provincial leaders in getting in their votes early, with some 20 per cent (10,174) of eligible voters have already cast their ballots. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

It’s officially Election Day in B.C.’s 2020 provincial snap election.

First called in September by B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Votes 2020 is likely going to be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

Roughly 681,000 people cast their ballot during the seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017.

Meanwhile, 478,900 returned vote-by-mail packages had been received by Elections BC by Oct. 22, representing 66 per cent of the packages requested.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

Haven’t voted? There’s still time. Here’s what you need to know:

Polling locations:

Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

District Electoral Office – 220-1628 Dickson Avenue

South Kelowna Elementary – 4176 Splers Road

Willow Park Church-Mission South – 4574 Raymer Road

Okanagan Mission Community Hall – 4409 Lakeshore Road

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church – 4619 Lakeshore Road

First Lutheran Church and School – 4091 Lakeshore Road

Chute Lake Elementary – 5240 Lark Street

Evangel Church – 3261 Gordon Drive

East Kelowna Community Hall – 2704 East Kelowna Road

Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church – 2091 Gordon drive

Ukrainian Orthodox Church Hall – 1933 Barlee Road

Coast Capri Hotel – 1171 Harvey Avenue

The Kanata Hotel and Conference Centre – 2429 91 Highway North

Willow Park Church – 439 33 Highway West

Black Mountain Elementary School – 1650 Gallagher Road

Candidates running in the riding:

Renee Merrified – Liberal

Amanda Poon – Green

Krystal Smith – NDP

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

  • A B.C. driver’s licence
  • A B.C. Identification Card
  • A B.C. Services Card, with photo
  • A Certificate of Indian Status
  • Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

  • Physical distancing
  • Capacity limits
  • Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
  • Protective barriers
  • Hand sanitizing stations
  • Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
  • Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

BC politics

