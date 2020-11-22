Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna city staff recommend allocation for nearly $8M provincial COVID-19 grant

Staff suggest the funds be used for lost revenues, support for the Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna city council will soon deliberate the allocation of almost $8 million in provincial government funding meant to help address the financial challenges of COVID-19.

On Monday (Nov. 23), council will receive a staff report recommending where the $7.9-million COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant should be used. The grant is given to local governments to help deal with the increased operating costs and reduced revenues due to COVID-19, ensuring they can continue to provide necessary services.

Staff suggests $2.5 million be allocated to fund additional costs and revenue losses experienced throughout the year, including corporate preparedness planning and gaming revenues, as well as to support the Kelowna International Airport.

The remaining $5.4 million, staff recommend, should be applied to the 2021 preliminary budget, assisting with further expected costs and loss of revenue, to be deliberated by council on Dec. 10, 2020.

“It’s great news for Kelowna and will certainly help with some of the economic impact caused by the pandemic,” said city media relations manager Tom Wilson when the funding was first announced in early November.

To ensure transparency with the funds, the city is required to report annually on how they are used and how much has been used. This requirement is in place until the grant is fully disbursed.

The City of West Kelowna also received $4.4 million, though plans for those funds have not yet been announced.

READ MORE: Pandosy waterfront park makeover in the works

READ MORE: Controversial Kelowna Costco relocation inches closer to reality

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentCity of KelownaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna city staff recommend allocation for nearly $8M provincial COVID-19 grant

Staff suggest the funds be used for lost revenues, support for the Kelowna International Airport

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is mouring the death of former president Len Dergousoff of Salmon Arm. The longtime Revelstoke Grizziies board member, who was president from 1999-2002, lost a year-long battle with cancer at age 80. (Dergousoff family photo)
Former KIJHL president dies after cancer battle

Len Dergousoff, 80, of Salmon Arm, was longtime Revelstoke Grizzlies exec, president 1999-2002

Locally owned and operated, Big White prides offers the most affordable lift ticket and season pass prices in the area.
‘Don’t wear your mask, we’ll pull your pass’; Big White reflects on new health guidelines

“This is as serious as skiing out of bounds, if not more so,” says Big White Ski Resort official

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

A West Kelowna winery has closed its doors for 48 hours after a guest tested positive for COVID-19. (Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery)
West Kelowna winery temporarily closes after guest tests positive for COVID-19

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery closed for 48 hours, staff being tested, building cleaned

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was voted Best Ski Resort in Canada in the 2020 World Ski Awards. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort voted best in Canada

The World Ski Awards announced the 2020 winners

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby is open to all traffic Sunday, Nov. 22, but will close again Monday, Nov. 23, for more repair work. Monday is expected to be the last full-day closure of the bridge, which was shut down by the Ministry of Transportation to all but foot and light emergency vehicle traffic Nov. 8 due to structural issues. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan bridge reopens to all traffic

It’s a 24-hour opening of Baxter Bridge near Enderby; final full-day closure set for Monday

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

Cooper, a well-known and much-loved border collie in Lumby, will have his own 2021 calendar made by owner Jerry Mason. The calendar will be available for purchase with some proceeds going to a charitable cause. (Jerry Mason photo)
Beloved Okanagan border collie to star in calendar

Eight-year-old Cooper is a local social media star, and his 2021 calendar is in hot demand

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A sow and her three cubs, reported on social media for several weeks to be living in Princeton, were destroyed by a Conservation Officer Saturday (File photo WildsafeBC - Facebook)
OPINION: Conservation officers don’t kill bears – we do

A mother and three cubs were destroyed recently in a Princeton residential neighbourhood.

Most Read