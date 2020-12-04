Kelowna council to decide on Westcorp development permit for Hiawatha RV Park

Townhouse proposals by Westcorp to the City of Kelowna, up for consideration Monday, Dec. 7. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)Townhouse proposals by Westcorp to the City of Kelowna, up for consideration Monday, Dec. 7. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)
Townhouse proposals by Westcorp to the City of Kelowna, up for consideration Monday, Dec. 7. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)Townhouse proposals by Westcorp to the City of Kelowna, up for consideration Monday, Dec. 7. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)

On Monday (Dec. 7), City of Kelowna council will consider issuing a development permit to Westcorp on the Lake Inc., for a three-phase townhouse development.

This new development would sit where the Hiawatha RV Park current is, at 3787-3795 Lakeshore Rd., and is part of a much larger project.

The Capital News previously reported that residents of the RV park have until the end of February to vacate their homes.

READ MORE: ‘I don’t know what to do’; Another Hiawatha resident pleas for eviction extension

READ MORE: Eviction notice leaves Kelowna trailer park resident fearing homelessness

A report, which will be presented to council by planner specialist Adam Cseke during council, explains that by completion of phase three, which is expected to take place from Feb. 2022 to March 2023, the townhouse complex would include 128 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units. It would also include 314 parking spaces.

Staff recommends council issue a development permit for the multi-phase development, noting the project is consistent with the city’s official community plan and CD24 (heights, entrances, etc.) guidelines. They note it is also consistent with previous commitments on environmental and engineering conditions.

READ MORE: Westcorp revives controversial development at Kelowna mobile home park

Assuming council issues this development permit, the project would still need a Building Permit issued by the city before shovels can hit the ground.

However, this is just a small part of the overall plan Westcorp has for the property. Plans included in the City of Kelowna’s Dec. 7, report show a total of 11 phases for the project, which would eventually include two 14-storey residential buildings, as well as several eight-storey complexes, parking garages, and more.

The current development permit for consideration is only for the first three phases and consists of the townhouses on the east end of the site.

It’s unclear when all 11 phases are expected to be completed, but it is expected this will come back to council before approval.

The limit of the development permit application. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)

The limit of the development permit application. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)

Further development permits will be required before other parts of the project get the green light.

Overall Westcorp Lakeshore Project summary. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)

Overall Westcorp Lakeshore Project summary. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases on several Kelowna flights
Next story
Despite $381.6 B deficit, better days are coming: Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity

Just Posted

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster children

Robert Riley Saunders was arrested in Alberta and will be brought back to B.C. to face charges

Townhouse proposals by Westcorp to the City of Kelowna, up for consideration Monday, Dec. 7. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)
Kelowna council to decide on Westcorp development permit for Hiawatha RV Park

City of Kelowna council will consider Monday whether to issue a development permit for the project

Two Kelowna flights have been flagged as having COVID-19 cases on board. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cases on several Kelowna flights

The flights were on Nov. 19, 22, 24 and 27, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control

This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows human colon cancer cells with the nuclei stained red. On Friday, May 29, 2020, doctors are reporting success with newer drugs that control certain types of cancer better, reduce the risk it will come back and make treatment simpler and easier to bear. (NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP)
Vernon families give $200,000 towards cancer care in Kelowna

First ever chair in brachytherapy supported by Popowich and Bannister families

Paramedic Jason Manuel, dressed in PPE, inspects an ambulance at Station 341 on Nov. 30. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Second wave, twice the anxiety; Okanagan paramedics reflect on pandemic from the front line

‘I don’t know who that (next) person is going to be, I don’t want it to be me or my family’: Paramedic

JoeAnna’s House pictured in 2019. The house has been in operation for a year. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
JoeAnna’s House celebrates its one-year anniversary

It’s been one year since JoeAnna’s House opened its doors to helping families

The Grinch was stolen Wednesday and returned sometime in the night on Friday. (Hughes photo - Facebook)
The Grinch has been returned to Penticton home

“I guess someone’s heart grew three times that night” says April Hughes

An Armstrong resident shared video of a beaver gnawing away on a stick to Facebook Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Robyn Civic Adnoh photo)
WATCH: Beaver gnaws away in Armstrong wetlands

A resident captured video of a beaver chewing happily in a local creek Friday

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s Vote Vernon initiative, presented by VantageOne Credit Union, calls on residents to shop local this Christmas season. (Black Press file)
Small businesses hurt by federal COVID-19 response: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP

Mel Arnold calls for more accessible programming for businesses; supports local holiday shopping

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Melissa David, of Parachutes for Pets and her dogs Hudson and Charlie are trying to raise money for a homeless shelter that will allow pets and are seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘My only wish:’ Children asking pet charity to help their furry friends at Christmas

Parachutes for Pets says it has received 14 letters from children in the last week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Melissa Velden and her chef-husband Chris Velden, stand in their dining room at the Flying Apron Inn and Cookery in Summerville, N.S. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The couple is hosting holiday parties with appropriate distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols in place at their restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Celebrities, Santa and Zoom part of office holiday parties being held amid COVID-19

Many will send tokens of appreciation to workers or offer time off or cash

Police responded to W.L. Seaton Secondary after reports of young man attempting to smash car windows in the student parking lot on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Facebook)
Case of COVID-19 at North Okanagan high school

Member of W.L. Seaton Secondary exposure Nov. 26

Most Read