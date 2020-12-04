Kelowna council to decide on Westcorp development permit for Hiawatha RV Park

Townhouse proposals by Westcorp to the City of Kelowna, up for consideration Monday, Dec. 7. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp) Townhouse proposals by Westcorp to the City of Kelowna, up for consideration Monday, Dec. 7. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)

On Monday (Dec. 7), City of Kelowna council will consider issuing a development permit to Westcorp on the Lake Inc., for a three-phase townhouse development.

This new development would sit where the Hiawatha RV Park current is, at 3787-3795 Lakeshore Rd., and is part of a much larger project.

The Capital News previously reported that residents of the RV park have until the end of February to vacate their homes.

A report, which will be presented to council by planner specialist Adam Cseke during council, explains that by completion of phase three, which is expected to take place from Feb. 2022 to March 2023, the townhouse complex would include 128 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units. It would also include 314 parking spaces.

Staff recommends council issue a development permit for the multi-phase development, noting the project is consistent with the city’s official community plan and CD24 (heights, entrances, etc.) guidelines. They note it is also consistent with previous commitments on environmental and engineering conditions.

Assuming council issues this development permit, the project would still need a Building Permit issued by the city before shovels can hit the ground.

However, this is just a small part of the overall plan Westcorp has for the property. Plans included in the City of Kelowna’s Dec. 7, report show a total of 11 phases for the project, which would eventually include two 14-storey residential buildings, as well as several eight-storey complexes, parking garages, and more.

The current development permit for consideration is only for the first three phases and consists of the townhouses on the east end of the site.

It’s unclear when all 11 phases are expected to be completed, but it is expected this will come back to council before approval.

The limit of the development permit application. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)

Further development permits will be required before other parts of the project get the green light.

Overall Westcorp Lakeshore Project summary. (City of Kelowna/Westcorp)

