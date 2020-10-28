An artist’s rendering of the proposed development that would replace the Hiawatha RV Park in Kelowna. (Contributed)

An artist’s rendering of the proposed development that would replace the Hiawatha RV Park in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Eviction notice leaves Kelowna trailer park resident fearing homelessness

44 mobile home units at Hiawatha RV Park were served an eviction notice yesterday, making room for new development

It’s coming down to the wire for residents of a Kelowna trailer park facing imminent eviction.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, residents of 44 units still standing at the Hiawatha RV Park found out they have four months to vacate their properties.

A controversial large condo development, spearheaded by Westcorp, an Edmonton-based developer, was revived in February of this year. They have owned the property, currently occupied by the mobile home park, since 2007. Come February 2021, once everyone is evicted, they plan on demolishing the homes and starting new.

READ MORE: Westcorp revives controversial development at Kelowna mobile home park

Park resident Victoria Fox is dreading the move. But she’s speaking up for more than just herself. She said many people with disabilities reside in the park’s low-income housing, and moving them during the winter, and during a pandemic, will be a nightmare.

“That’s sixty families that have to try and find homes, in four months, in the middle of winter,” said Fox, adding that in the years she has lived there, the neighbourhood has been very supportive of her and her family. She said it’s been a great place to live.

“It’s going to be so weird to have to leave our homes… half of us might end up homeless. So, what are we supposed to do?”

Residents of the neighbourhood have started a petition against the set eviction date of Feb. 28. They say an extension to the end of April would give them more time to find new homes, as there is little to no availability for affordable housing at the moment. Fox also explained they have disputed the notice through Service BC, and hope this may result in an extension.

Westcorp vice president of operations Gail Temple said she only found out about this proposed extension yesterday (Oct. 28), and that it “remains to be seen.”

“It’s a construction schedule… so we will be as sensitive to that as we can,” she said. “Part of the reason we were hoping it would be springtime, is exactly that. It’ll be way easier for people to find accommodation in the spring.”

According to Westcorp, residents have long known of the park’s fate; demolition and revitalization. The company received approval in 2013 to redevelop the 18-acre site. In an effort to support those soon to be evicted, Westcorp said packages were sent to each with contact information for other low-income housing in the area.

Fox said despite applying to all low-income housing providers in the area, she is now on a one-year waiting list. It was recently reported that Kelowna has the fifth-highest rental rate in the country. The average two-bedroom rental unit in the city now costs $1750 per month.

“It’s nothing affordable for us, and they’re not helping us, they’re not accommodating us,” said Fox.

READ MORE: Large Glenmore rental development given greenlight by Kelowna council

However, there are far fewer people to move now than there were in the recent past. The discovery of black mould in a home resulted in the inspection and demolition of 49 homes, displacing many. In 2013, there were 94 sets of mobile home owners renting pads from the company.

Temple said condo development or not, the more-than-50-year-old mobile homes were reaching end-of-life and needed to be taken down. She said the homes were purchased from those who owned them, at a fair price determined in collaboration with the City of Kelowna.

Fox understands this, but just wishes they were supported more.

“I would just like to know why they don’t care about their tenants. Why aren’t you helping us a bit more? Why aren’t you putting us into one of your apartment buildings? Do you want the rest of us to be homeless?”

There is no guarantee the new development will be able to house those who will be evicted.

“They say it will be affordable housing, but I doubt it,” said Fox.

Temple said they never promised the new development would be affordable. However, some of the housing she said will be appropriate for families.

“We’re not building affordable housing, I want to be clear about that… this is not going to be replacing affordable housing,” said Temple, adding the entire site will be a large rental project.

In response to claims Westcorp ‘doesn’t care’ and that many may go homeless, Temple said she was “sorry to hear someone would feel that way.”

“I know change is always really, really tough but that is absolutely the last thing we would feel… I think we’re trying to be as sensitive and helpful through this whole process as we possibly can.”

READ MORE: Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Just Posted

An artist’s rendering of the proposed development that would replace the Hiawatha RV Park in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Eviction notice leaves Kelowna trailer park resident fearing homelessness

44 mobile home units at Hiawatha RV Park were served an eviction notice yesterday, making room for new development

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

(RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

Nathan David Copp was last seen this morning, Oct. 28

(Kerkhoff Construction)
Large Glenmore rental development given greenlight by Kelowna council

The development will contain 238 rental apartment units across four five-storey buildings

Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
UPDATE: Natural gas leak on KLO Road

KLO Road is down to one lane alternating traffic while emergency crews are on scene

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Attempted murder charges dropped for pair accused in Vernon stabbing

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser will appear in Supreme Court to set a new trial date

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Eric Termuende and the Emily Dahl Foundation are presenting a virtual ‘fireside conversation’ on modern happiness from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon Nov. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. (YouTube)
Mental health advocate joins happiness chat in North Okanagan

Versed public speaker teams up with Emily Dahl Foundation to equip virtual guests with tools to live a happier life

A boat moored at Turtle Bay Marina was reported stolen Oct. 1 and remains under investigation. (Contributed)
North Okanagan crimes remain unsolved

Boat stolen from marina, theft of siding and vehicle break and enter

Most Read