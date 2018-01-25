Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Kelowna manufacturing company nominated for award

Vitalis Extraction Technology is up for a Small Business BC Award

Kelowna manufacturer Vitalis Extraction Technology has advanced to the final stage of the Small Business BC Awards, reaching the top five finalists for Best International Trade with Friday’s announcement.

The company made the top five for Best International Trade.

“This is great recognition for the hard work, effort, and dedication of our amazing team,” said Vitalis co-founder, Pete Patterson. “We’re very honored to make the top five and to be representing Kelowna’s manufacturing sector.”

With continual innovation, research, and development, Vitalis is emerging as a global leader in industrial applications within the international botanical oil extraction industry, according to a press release.

The small business awards annually recognize the outstanding achievements of B.C.’s entrepreneurs. These awards are a celebration of the contributions small business owners make to their local communities and to the global economy.

Vitalis Extraction Technology was founded in 2016, manufacturing and distributing industrial botanical oil extraction equipment. Comprised of engineers, academics and business professionals, the Vitalis team is on the forefront of emerging Canadian and global markets, said the release.

