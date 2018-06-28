Kelowna RCMP ask witnesses to come forward

RCMP are looking for the driver from a hit and run in Rutland

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian along Rutland Road North in Kelowna’s North end.

On June 22, at 2:26 p.m., at Rutland Road North and Klassen Road, a pedestrian was struck by a navy blue BMW 328I Series, four door sedan with black wheels. The BMW did not remain at the scene and was last seen east bound on McCurdy Road. The unoccupied vehicle was located approximately an hour later at 875 Badke Road, near the intersection of Franklyn Road at Highway 33.

Police are seeking any witnesses who observed the vehicle or may have commercial security video, residential security video or dash cam video of the vehicle or may have observed the driver flee after abandoning the vehicle.

If you have any information about this collision or the BMW and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

