Kelowna RCMP investigating car accident

The car is believed to have been travelling 150 km/hr

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a collision at Kelowna City Park on Sunday evening.

On June 17 at approximately 7 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision at the end of Harvey Avenue at Kelowna City Park.

RCMP were able to speak with a number of eye witnesses who advised the vehicle was travelling in a dangerous manner and at an excessive speed of approximately 150km/hr. Evidence at the scene suggests the driver lost control of the vehicle and was unable to negotiate the left hand curve on the roadway near Abbott Street.

The vehicle then skidded for 200 ft., left the road through shrubbery, damaged a light standard, destroyed 100 ft. of chain link fence, rolled down an embankment, sheared off an electrical box and came to rest wedged against a tree.

Officers advised there was debris and vehicle parts strewn over a 200 ft. debris field.

“Police have identified the three occupants inside the vehicle who were assisted out of the wreckage by witnesses on scene” Const. Lesley Smith said in a press release. “None of the occupants aged 25, 32 and 32 were wearing seat belts and miraculously did not suffer any life threatening injuries. It was also extremely lucky that no one else was involved in the collision as that location is highly populated with motor vehicle traffic and pedestrians.”

Police are still trying to determine which occupant was operating the motor vehicle. Their investigation remains ongoing.

