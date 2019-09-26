Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer.

A Kelowna resident is offering an award to anyone with information on the person(s) involved in the death of a small kitten.

The kitten was found dead with a string tied around its neck Monday morning in an alley between Ponto Road and McIntosh Road in Rutland.

Following the incident, Kelowna resident Rick Cote began collecting money to offer a reward to anyone with information on the death of the cat. So far he has collected more than $1000.

This isn’t the first time a cat has been harmed in the area.

On the morning of July 5, a Rutland woman came home to find her cat’s mouth glued shut. The woman, who wished to stay anonymous, claimed her friend found her cat with glue seeping from its mouth and they had to cut it out and wash it with warm water.

It is not clear if these two incidents are related, although Sean Hogan of the BCSPCA has recommended to keep pets indoors at this time — cats especially — as it is safer.

Anyone with information on the death of these two cats is encouraged to call the local police.

READ MORE: Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

READ MORE: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman at large facing 30 fraud-related charges with links across B.C.
Next story
8,000 Vernon residents without power

Just Posted

Okanagan Sun clinch playoff spot, but season far from over

After a 40-0 win last weekend, the Sun face the undefeated Rams Saturday

Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer.

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Head-to-head crash slows traffic on Springfield in Kelowna

The crash at Burtch and Springfield intersection happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday

Man in possession of stolen Revelstoke SUV arrested in Kelowna

The man remains in police custody at this time and further charges are expected

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Climate talk in South Okanagan focused on how citizens can make an impact

Dr. Rose Murphy, from Simon Fraser University, is a guest of First Things First Okanagan

8,000 Vernon residents without power

There is no estimated time for when it will be restored

Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Penticton students get green light to attend Climate Strike

The strike is scheduled for noon on Sept. 27 at 171 Main St.

COLUMN: Looking back over 25 years of changes

Summerland Review editor has reported on the community since 1994

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

Most Read