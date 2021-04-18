Kelowna’s Kitsch Wines hosting Earth Day garbage pickup challenge

“Take a walk through your favourite greenway or park to pick up trash, get your wetsuit on and clean up the lake or get in a boat and fish for trash”

In honour of international Earth Day on April 22, Kitsch Wines is inviting the public to participate in their Earth Day Clean-Up challenge on Thursday by sharing their public garbage pick-up experiences on social media, with a chance to have those moments featured in the winery’s online platforms.

“We figured since we can’t connect with traditional events, Earth Day gives us a great opportunity to connect through a shared experience and purpose; to help leave Mother Nature better than how we found her,” said Ria Kitsch, the co-founder and proprietor of Kitsch Wines.

The team behind the winery is conducting their own garbage cleanup as well; they plan to take to the streets of their east Kelowna neighbourhood on Thursday to clean up garbage along the roadsides.

The winery is encouraging the community to get creative and have fun with their cleanups.

“Take a walk through your favourite greenway or park to pick up trash, get your wetsuit on and clean up the lake or get in a boat and fish for trash,” said Kitsch.

Those interested in participating in the challenge can do so by documenting their garbage cleanup, sharing it on social media with the hashtag #cleanupchallenge, or by tagging the winery’s social at @kitschwines.

