File photo.

Kidney Walk returns to Kelowna

The fight against kidney disease has three Okanagan events on June 2

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is bringing the Kidney Walk back to the Okanagan a bit earlier this year.

With three walks scheduled over the Okanagan on June 2, the annual fundraiser for kidney transplantation and organ donation is looking to surpass last year’s donation total of $317,000.

“Patients, caregivers, medical professionals, family members, and other caring and compassionate individuals participate in The Kidney Foundation of Canada’s cornerstone fundraising event to help support innovative and ground-breaking research projects and to offer crucial programs and services to the thousands of people living with kidney disease,” said Kidney Walk coordinator Heather Sharpe in a statement.

READ MORE: Okanagan man reflects on life after being a recipient of kidney transplant

READ MORE: Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Kelowna’s walk will start at Boyce-Gyro Park, while Vernon will host a walk at Polson Park and Penticton’s will be at Gyro Park.

Volunteers in 16 communities throughout B.C. and Yukon participated in the 2018 walk. The Kidney Foundation said that support in the walks can result in hope to one in 10 British Columbians who have kidney disease, and that all donations go to fund kidney research, programs and services to individuals and families affected by kidney disease.

READ MORE: Kidney Walk in Kelowna set for Sept. 23

More information can be found at kidneywalk.ca.

