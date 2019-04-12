Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

After three days of looking across the Merritt region for a missing cowboy who disappeared in January, RCMP have concluded their latest search efforts.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said officers were looking for Ben Tyner this week, but paused the search Friday.

“At this point there is nothing new to report, unfortunately Tyner has not be located,” she said. “ Investigators will now work to determine next steps.”

READ MORE: Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Tyner was reported missing on Jan. 28, two days after he was last seen, after his riderless horse was found on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats in Merritt.

The search for Tyner, who was originally from Wyoming and had been working as a manager at Nicola Ranch before he disappeared, used RCMP air units, police dogs, tactical teams and the dive team.

This wasn’t the first time the search for the missing cowboy was suspened. At the start of February police stopped the search due to extreme cold and snow.

His family, from Wyoming, had been in Merritt at the time to assist with the search but returned home without answers.

READ MORE: Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious

RCMP declared Tyner’s disappearance suspicious in March; although police did not disclose why they thought it might be criminal in nature.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs
Next story
Two-vehicle accidents slows traffic near Lake Country

Just Posted

Kelowna finally ready to allow short-term rentals

New rules allowing short-term accommodation services such as Airbnb will kick in April 23

Two-vehicle accidents slows traffic near Lake Country

An accident was reported on Glenmore Road

Central Okanagan Food Bank facing low food levels

Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to replenish April 26 and 27.

KF Aerospace expands capacity, will add new jobs

KF Aerospace is adding to its maintenance, repair and overhaul capacity, which… Continue reading

Two vehicles involved in rollover along Highway 97

One vehicle is on its roof after it rolled off the highway

Okanagan-raised songstress ROYAL releases video featuring Riverdale cast

“Vessel” is the lead track from Heart of Shadows, and the single recently crossed over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission, B.C. pub

Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Popular B.C. Children’s Festival could face demise

Help needed as small group of organizers in Shuswap running out of energy, funds

A text from the CRA could mean you’re a victim of fraud

CRA spokesperson summarizes types of fraudulent acts and how the CRA will contact taxpayers

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Most Read