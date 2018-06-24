Missing dog from high velocity Kelowna car crash found

Jewels is recovering in the comfort of her home

One of the dogs that went missing after a high velocity crash that happened at June 20 at 3 a.m. on Highway 33 has been found and is recovering at home.

The 3 year-old bull mastiff cross, Jewels was lost along with a puppy during the early morning single vehicle car crash that scattered debris across a one block radius between Nickel and Kneller roads in Rutland.

Karla Mindel, Jewel’s owner and one of the people in the car, says she was sleeping in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Mindel has confirmed that the puppy was taken to Fairfield Animal Hospital and is being treated for a broken leg.

However, Jewels remained missing but was recently found, and is staying with Mindels parents while she recovers in the hospital from a broken sternum. Before being found Jewels was clipped by a car, her paws were burned from the hot sidewalk and had road rash on her face from the accident. She was brought to the veterinarian and is recovering at home.

As previously reported in the Kelowna Capital News, three people were in the car, two were taken to hospital and one was handcuffed at the scene according to a witness who asked to remain anonymous.

“The vehicle ultimately crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a wall. Three occupants were ejected from the vehicle and the officer immediately called for assistance. Three occupants and the driver were transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries. No other persons were injured in the incident,” reads a statement from Staff Sgt. Annie Lintau.

