Jeffrey Hendren was located after the police received information from the public

A missing Kelowna man has been found after being out of contact with his family since Sept. 20.

Jeffrey Hendren was located safe and sound on Tuesday night just before 10 p.m.

Hendren was located after RCMP received information from the public regarding his whereabouts.

