New restaurant set to open across Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Diner Deluxe has had some setbacks, including a pandemic, but they’re ready to welcome guests

Diner Deluxe staff are getting some training before the restaurant’s opening. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Kelowna restaurants and businesses are re-opening as the province eases restrictions, and some are just about to open.

Diner Deluxe in Lakeshore will open its doors on June 2. But for now, the days are full of staff training and finishing touches in the restaurant.

Executive chef and general manager Robert Jewell said it’s been quite an adventure to open the restaurant.

“We’ve had a few instances with this building. There was a fire last year, so that delayed our opening. Then early this year, COVID-19 hit and again delayed us,” he said.

“It left a lot of uncertainty if we could get the project finished on time, how delayed the project was going to be into the summer or if we were going to open during a Kelowna winter, which we didn’t want to do.”

Jewell said they’re able to open now as the province gave them the green light to do so. He added that things may be calm in Kelowna, but the situation is still fluid and provincial guidelines are still changing.

“We’ve been fortunate here that we flattened the curve quickly… so it felt safe (to open). And judging by the reopening of some of the restaurants around us and places downtown, everybody’s feeling pretty comfortable to want to get out.”

“We’re not rushing to get open to gain all this clientele right away. We’re going to take our time and still pace it out and make sure we’re ready not only for our employees to feel safe, but our guests as well,” he added.

To keep staff and guests safe, Jewell said they’ll only be serving around 30 guests to allow physical distancing. They’ve also put markers at the front of the restaurant to space people out as they line up to get in. He said staff already know to disinfect high touch points regularly, including card machines, doors, tables, and chairs.

For more information on Diner Deluxe’s offerings, visit their website.

