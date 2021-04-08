Peachland residents receive their COVID-19 shots

Residents shared how excited and hopeful they felt now that they received the COVID-19 vaccine

A number of Peachland residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

The Peachland Community Centre was buzzing with activity as COVID-19 vaccinations took place on Thursday, April 8.

Many residents expressed gratitude and shared how happy they were that the pandemic’s end is getting closer.

Others said despite their hesitation, they still chose to get vaccinated as they knew it was the right thing to do.

Overall, staff and patients were relaxed and optimistic as the day went on.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Peachland, with another one scheduled for Thursday, April 15. As the vaccine rollout moves forward throughout the province, staff on-site said future clinics might be scheduled in the district, but there is no word yet on when that may be.

A Peachland resident said receiving her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made her feel hopeful.

“It’s another step to freedom,” she said.

“It’s been following everything for a year and making sure everything happens. I just want to be able to travel again, and this just takes me one step closer.”

She added that she’s grateful to be in the Okanagan, where residents, for the most part, were willing to follow public health orders to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Another resident said she and her husband are excited because receiving the vaccine means normal life will be back soon.

“You know, it really didn’t hurt at all. It was so quick and even easier than the flu shot.”

“I am (excited), I really am. We just want everyone to get vaccinated,” she said.

For more information on other vaccination clinics in the Okanagan and booking an appointment, visit Interior Health’s website.

READ MORE: B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

READ MORE: Weekly COVID-19 numbers in the Central Okanagan highest since December

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus