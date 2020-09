Local Pita Pit locations are supporting the Kelowna General Hospital through a donation drive this month.

On Monday, Sept. 21, Pita Pit will thank Kelowna for its support for over 20 years by celebrating customer appreciation day, offering any pita for $7.99 and any yogen fruz for $4.99.

Customer appreciation day will be happening at 229 Bernard Avenue and 1708 Innovation Drive in Kelowna.

