Two-vehicle crash on Spall and Harvey. (Capital News - Paul Clarke)

Police on scene of two-vehicle incident on Spall and Harvey in Kelowna

Traffic moving slow through intersection

Ambulance, fire, and police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Spall Road and Harvey Avenue.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. and traffic is moving slowly while officers redirect vehicles around the scene.

It’s not known if there are any injuries.

