Precautionary boil water notice in effect for part of West Kelowna

The notice is in effect due to a water main break

A precautionary boil water notice has been put in place in the area of Shelter Drive in West Kelowna.

The notice has been put in place due to a water main break in the area, causing a loss of water pressure. The area affected runs from Shelter Drive to Asquith Road and from Dixie Road to part of Elliott Road.

Crews are on site working on completing the repair and restoring water service as quickly as possible.

Everyone that’s affected by the notice must use water that’s been brought to a boiling point for more than a minute or find a safer alternative for drinkable water, washing food, brushing teeth, and more.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads has safe drinking water with free access. Customers are asked to be careful when arriving at the station because of the current icy and cold conditions.

When the repair is fixed, customers in the affected area might experience temporarily reduced water pressure and discolouration, and air in the lines. Residents are to run cold water for 20 minutes, or until water appears clear to clear the lines.

