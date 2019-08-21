Members of the public called Kelowna RCMP reporting a man was allegedly exposing himself at a popular beach on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Facebook)

Public upset over man allegedly exposing himself at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

No arrests made, charges not considered at this time, RCMP say

A man allegedly exposing himself in front of children on a popular Kelowna beach was reported to RCMP on Monday afternoon by members of the public.

Kelowna RCMP were called at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2019, to respond to an incident at Rotary Beach. Upon arrival, RCMP spoke with individuals present and identified the subject of the complaint.

“Although a man was detained, no arrests were made and charges are not being considered at this time,” media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement.

Photos of a man seen sitting in a tree were shared to multiple Facebook pages and groups, urging others to share and be on the lookout for this person.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP and cite file #2019-51747.

READ MORE: Who let the dogs out: Only 17 days until Kelowna’s 2nd annual mud race for pups

READ MORE: One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Just Posted

Public upset over man allegedly exposing himself at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

No arrests made, charges not considered at this time, RCMP say

Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Above seasonal temperatures are expected throughout September, October and November

Who let the dogs out: Only 17 days until Kelowna’s 2nd annual mud race for pups

This year will be bigger and better than last year, organizers say

Road conditions, traffic is top priority for Lake Country citizens, survey shows

Coun. Penny Gambell said more needs to be done

Denim on the Diamond returns to Kelowna bigger and better

The end of summer festival returns to King Stadium Aug. 31

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

Lane had excelled in science fairs

Summerland graduate became senior geologist

South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court

Administrative error has led to more court time being used up in Penticton

Shuswap woman protests for family court reform

Goals include increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves

Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

RCMP say an SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle

Most Read