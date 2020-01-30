RCMP dish out 57 driving tickets in one afternoon

The tickets include 38 for using an electronic device and 15 for failure to wear a seatbelt

The Kelowna RCMP are putting their foot down when it comes to driving enforcement.

On the afternoon of Jan. 28, the RCMP issued 57 violation tickets to drivers, including 38 for using an electronic device while driving and 15 for failure to wear a seatbelt.

A joint operation between the Kelowna RCMP municipal traffic section and the RCMP Central Okanagan traffic services used both overt and undercover techniques to spot drivers allegedly handling their electronic devices while behind the wheel, or driving without their seatbelt fastened.

“Our traffic enforcement officers used several methods, including putting plainclothes spotters on busy streets in Kelowna,” said RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“They would report their observations to a uniformed officer who would then be called in to conduct the traffic stop.”

Using an electronic device while driving comes with a $368 fine and four demerit points. Failure to wear a seat belt will cost you $167.

“Drivers need to remember that their focus should be on the road at all times. It’s a driver’s responsibility to be safe and responsible,” said RCMP Const. David Carter.

“We are always on the lookout for unsafe drivers.”

