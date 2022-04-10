RCMP investigation suspicious fire at Kelowna condo building

Kelowna fire crews responded to a fire alarm activation around 1:15 a.m. at 1088 Sunset Drive.
A 911 call came quickly after reporting smoke on the 10th floor of the North tower.
The fire department says a small fire had been set in a second floor hallway. A security guard put the fire out using an exstinguiser.
The fire was contained and caused minor damage.
It is considered suspicious in nature. RCMP will continue to investigate.
