Realignment work for McKinley Road in Kelowna starting in April

Construction expected to be complete by July 8

McKinley Road between the Hilltown Drive extension and Glenmore Road North will be closed for road realignment work starting Monday, April 4.

Only access to homes within the closure area will be provided. McKinley Landing and McKinley Beach traffic will need to follow detour routing to access Glenmore Road North.

Residents and motorists are asked to be aware of large trucks that will be removing rock from the construction area.

Signs outlining the work are placed around the area and residents are encouraged to plan their trips and give themselves extra time. Construction is expected to be completed by Friday, July 8.

