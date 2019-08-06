Slocan Ramblers bring summer soundtrack to Okanagan

Juno-Award nominated bluegrass group to play Rotary Centre of the Arts

The Slocan Ramblers will bring their energetic live show to the stage at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Aug. 22.

Recently nominated for a Juno Award, the four-piece bluegrass group from Toronto blends together bluegrass, old-time and folk with lightning-fast instrumentals and robust vocals.

“I was listening to their album while I was driving to work the day they reached out,” RCA executive director Tyler Russell said. “I’m stoked they will be performing here.”

Kelowna’s own Under the Rocks will be joining the Slocan Ramblers on stage, performing tracks from their debut album Live off the Floor, which was released in April.

Creative Okanagan is sponsoring the concert through an industry initiative grant through Creative BC and the provincial government. Ten national music industry representatives will attend the show, tour the Mary Irwin Theatre at the RCA and discuss building sustainable live-music culture in the community.

“We are excited to partner with the Rotary Centre for the Arts, working towards greater variety of live music and sustainable presentations in their venue, in Kelowna and the Okanagan as a whole,” Creative Okanagan executive director Karma Lacoff said.

“Showcasing the Mary Irwin Theatre as part of our initiative is a key element as it is an important venue with capacity to support more touring artists.”

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

READ MORE: Misspelled sign near Big White sparks confusion

Previous story
B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

Just Posted

Slocan Ramblers bring summer soundtrack to Okanagan

Juno-Award nominated bluegrass group to play Rotary Centre of the Arts

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Scheer skips out on Vancouver Pride, Kelowna LGBTQ2+ community responds

‘This is not divisive politics’: KPS board of directors

Blacksmith competition draws crowds to Lake Country vineyard

Close to 1000 people checked in at the Sound of the Forge competition at Blind Tiger Vineyards

14-year-old Kelowna golfer making pro push

Cooper Humphreys competes at this year’s Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Kootnekoff: Extraordinary damages in employment law

There can be legal ramifications to when and how an employee is dismissed

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

Over 200 properties on evacuation alert due to wildfire in the South Okanagan

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

Top finishers close in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Three-day endurance event concluded in Summerland on Monday

Most Read