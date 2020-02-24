Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.
#BCHwy5 – Current view from the #Coquihalla Summit camera.
Check our webcams and conditions before and safely during your trip to stay informed of changing conditions. Safe travels!
— Drive BC February 24, 2020
According to Environment Canada, about 20 centimeters of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours and further 2 to 4 cm is expected this morning.
“An unstable airmass continues to produce heavy flurries over parts of the southern Highway passes this morning,” read a report issued by Environment Canada.
“The flurries will ease this morning as a ridge of high pressure develops over the province.”
Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are urged to use winter tires and chains and to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.