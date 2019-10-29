Subway robbed in Kelowna Monday night

The suspect entered the restaurant just after 9:30 p.m. and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash

The Kelowna RCMP are looking for a male suspect involved in a robbery that occurred at a Subway restaurant located in the 3,000-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna on Monday night.

A man allegedly fled Subway with an undisclosed amount of money just before 9:30 p.m., prior to police arriving. The police did not say how the man robbed the restaurant.

“The restaurant was empty of patrons and no employees were hurt during the robbery,” says Cpl. Megan Foster.

The Kelowna RCMP general investigation section is currently searching for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the robbery or may have seen the suspect in the photographs being shared by police.

The suspect is described as a male caucasian, around 20-30 years of age, standing at six-foot-two and weighing 170-190 lbs. At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing grey pants, a black hat with ‘Bardown’ written on the front and a black hoodie under a blue ‘UFO Plas’ motorcross jersey.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

