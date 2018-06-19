The Across The Lake Swim is scheduled to go July 15.���Image credit: Capital News file

The new event will allow kids to take part in Across the Lake Swim

A new free event just for kids will leave their hearts and legs flapping like fish.

The new addition to the Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim will be apart of the seventieth annual celebration.

“We know there are a lot of enthusiastic kids who aren’t quite ready to swim across the lake. They come out every year to cheer for their friends and families, so we wanted to create a fun event for them too,” Peter Rudd, race director said in a press release.

The young swimmers will zip through the lake for 25 metres in a roped off area along City Park, which will take approximately 20 minutes.

“The kids will get to cross through the finish line arch, just like the swimmers they cheer on every year,” Rudd said. “We’re asking one of the parents to walk along beside their child during the event, so they should expect to get their feet wet.”

The kids will finish within 20 minutes, just before the first Interior Savings Across the Lake swimmers come in.

“It’s going to add a lot of energy to the finish area. And it really fits with our mission to drown proof the Okanagan, by sharing the joy of swimming in a safe environment,” Rudd said in a press release.

The event if for kids aged 5-12 and will take place July 14. For more information about registration please visit their website www.acrossthelakeswim.com

