Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial is on hold until the Crown and defence work out a few kinks

A West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Monday.

Kevin Costin, who is in his late 50’s, was charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains on May 26, 2017, in relation to the death of his wife 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

Costin’s trial has been delayed because of complications with the Okanagan Correction Services.

READ MORE: New lawyer for man charged in West Kelowna killing

Defence lawyer Jordon Watt said Costin wasn’t given a laptop that was compatible with a hard drive hosting disclosure documents, that were necessary to review before trial.

Watt says Costin has now received hard copies of the disclosure forms, but prior to that, he had never reviewed the documents.

Costin needs to be able to review the documents before a trial can move forward, Watts said.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man to stand trial for murder, arson

The Crown agreed with Watt, saying without giving Costin proper access to disclosures, the chance for a mistrial is at risk. These matters were adjourned until July 30 at 10 a.m.

When the trial commences, it is expected to last four weeks.

