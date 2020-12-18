Cases of COVID-19 have been announced at two more Kelowna schools. (File photo)

Two more Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 exposures

In the past three days, 13 local schools have reported COVID-19 exposures, some repeatedly

Exposures of COVID-19 have been confirmed at two Kelowna schools.

An unconfirmed number of cases have been announced by School District 23 (SD23), at Rutland Senior Secondary School.

For the second day in a row, SD23 confirmed exposures of COVID-19 at Canyon Falls Middle School. The exact number of cases at this school is also unknown.

Late Wednesday (Dec. 16), cases were announced at two Kelowna schools.

On Tuesday (Dec. 15), nine Central Okanagan schools confirmed exposures.

According to SD23, all individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local health teams. Interior Health will follow up with anyone potentially exposed.

Individuals are again reminded to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

Coronavirus

