Two Kelowna robbers have been court charged

Paul Davis Houle and Tyler Brice Rathbone face break and enter charges

The courts have now charged two men who allegedly carried out a violent and targeted break and enter to a Kelowna home early Monday morning.

RCMP responded to the incident which happened at approximately 1:14 a.m. at the 700-block of Richter Street.

Police say the home was occupied when the two suspects, armed with various weapons, allegedly broke into the home, filling it with bear spray.

READ MORE: B.C. man wanted for Lower Mainland bank robbery in early July

There was one man and two women in the house at the time of the incident and all were given medical treatment by BC Emergency Health Services for exposure to the irritants of the aerosol spray weapon.

Police say the suspects allegedly fled the scene taking the victim’s money and belongings, but they didn’t get far because a police canine helped officers in catching the suspects.

“As a result of the subsequent investigation into the matter, carried out by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section, police strongly believe that the violent break-in and robbery was targeted and not random in nature,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man charged in gas station robbery

32-year-old Paul Davis Houle of Kelowna was held in police custody and has been charged with break and enter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

34-year-old Tyler Brice Rathbone of Lake Country, who was later released pending further investigation, was taken back into police custody on Thursday afternoon, after being formally charged with break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

