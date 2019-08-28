A still from the security camera footage posted by Michellene Kandert. (Facebook)

‘Unwelcome visitor’ steals items from car outside Lake Country home

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 23

A Lake Country homeowner said that a late-night thief made away not just with the items in her car but also her peace of mind.

After the early morning break-in on Aug 23, Michellene Kandert posted security cam footage of the “unwelcome visitor” in an attempt to locate the items and the man who stole them. The post has since seen over 80 comments and reactions and over 70 shares.

Kandert said the items stolen include brand new shoes, a vest and her vehicle’s registration.

“I recognize it could have been much worse, that all he took was ‘stuff’ and stuff can be replaced,” she wrote in the Facebook post.

“We live out in Lake Country for a variety of reasons one of them being the peace that often accompanies distance from town or the city.”

Kandert ended the post pleading for the community’s help.

“This makes me so upset, so upset,” she said.

“Please help us try and find out who it is.”

