Water-ban in effect for Black Mountain Residents

The 24 hour water ban has been imposed to fix a leak

Residents in the Upper and Lower Regions of the Black Mountain Irrigation District such as Kirschner Mountain, Black Mountain Drive and the top end of Swainson Road but not limited to these areas may experience low water pressure or no water at all today.

According to the Black Mountain Irrigation District crews will be fixing a water leak in a water line that supplies Mission Creek with water.

Residents of the listed neighbourhoods are being asked to not use outdoor water for all of today. However, the ban excludes the Scotty Creek area.

