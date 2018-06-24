Water-ban in effect for Black Mountain Residents

The 24 hour water ban has been imposed to fix a leak

Courtesy of www.communitiesofblackmountain.com

Residents in the Upper and Lower Regions of the Black Mountain Irrigation District such as Kirschner Mountain, Black Mountain Drive and the top end of Swainson Road but not limited to these areas may experience low water pressure or no water at all today.

Related: Line break shuts off agriculture water in Black Mountain

According to the Black Mountain Irrigation District crews will be fixing a water leak in a water line that supplies Mission Creek with water.

Related: Westshore water advisory lifted

Residents of the listed neighbourhoods are being asked to not use outdoor water for all of today. However, the ban excludes the Scotty Creek area.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Just Posted

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

Water-ban in effect for Black Mountain Residents

The 24 hour water ban has been imposed to fix a leak

Power out in West Kelowna

More than 1,500 West Kelowna residents are in the dark.

No Kelowna Rockets taken in 2018 NHL entry draft

NHL teams pass on three ranked players — Topping, Zabransky and Mattson

Boat for Hope back on Okanagan Lake

The Variety Children’s Charity pirate themed fundraiser returns to the waters off Kelowna

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Many kids are recent immigrants from countries covered by Trump travel ban

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

Residents association plan gathering to discuss Pandosy waterfront park

KLO Neighbourhood Association has scheduled a public meeting with developers and city staff June 27

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

Cozy Bay to close

Summerland seafood restaurant’s lease will not be renewed

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

Reported stabbing in Lake Country

Police are believed to be investigating after a reported stabbing at a house party Friday night

Most Read