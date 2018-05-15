A Water Quality Advisory has been issued in Killiney and Westshore residents Contributed

Water Quality Advisory issued for Killiney and Westshore

It is being recommended to residents to boil water

A water quality advisory has been issued for residents in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates.

More than 545 homes are affected by the water advisory that is in effect due to the high runoff that is causing this year’s flooding. It is recommended that children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems follow the precautions strictly.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is recommending as a precaution that residents in these areas follow Interior Health guidelines: boil water for drinking, making beverages, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice cubes or when brushing your teeth. Purchasing bottled water or distilled water is highly recommended as well.

For additional information please visit the regional district website

