West Kelowna looks to amend development cost charges at UBCM

The city hopes that turf fields will be included in spending allowance

West Kelowna will be heading into the Union of B.C. Municipalities 2018 convention in Whistler in hopes of amending the use of development cost charges for the capital costs of parkland.

Council has submitted the resolution to the UBCM in hopes of amending the development cost charges spending restrictions that allow cities to spend money on landscaping parkland, construction of fields, leveling ground, planting grass but does not allow manufactured surfaces such as turf fields.

Projects such as the multi-sport facility dome could be funded by the money collected from developers to alleviate the burden on taxpayer according to Kirsten Jones, communications supervisor.

The UBCM convention is a forum for provincial politicians to connect with politicians from the province’s 161 cities, towns and villages.

