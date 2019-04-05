West Kelowna residents bask in Thursday’s sun

Walkers and joggers got the most out of the nice weather before the weekend’s wetter forecast

It may have been for just a few short hours on Thursday, but the sun was out and so were West Kelowna residents getting as much of their vitamin D intake as possible.

With dark and stormy forecasts scheduled throughout the weekend (no, not the drink), a quick burst of sunshine was enough to get a few residents outside and excited for the upcoming summer seasons.

Gellatly Bay will be a popular spot for both locals and tourists come summer, but Sue Mcguire said that people are leaping at every chance to get outdoors.

“Already I’ve noticed a difference, lots of dogs, people, and some tourists last couple of weeks,” she said.

Melissa Lewis said that this summer will be no exemption from the hustle and bustle that comes from the tourist season.

“It’s always filled with people,” she said.

Rain and clouds are scheduled throughout the weekend, but the sun will return again and Gellatly Bay in West Kelowna will follow with more people looking to enjoy the city’s beachfront parks.

