Westbank First Nation flag welcomed into Regional District boardroom

The flag symbolizes the strong relationship between the two bodies

Tom Konek and Gail Given set the Westbank First Nation flag in the Regional District boardroom Sept. 27 photo:Facebook

The Westbank First Nation flag now sits in the Regional District of Central Okanagan boardroom.

The flag was set into its stand by Tom Konek, WFN band councillor who is a non-voting member of the regional board and Gail Given, Kelowna city councillor and director at the Regional District on Sept. 27 to symbolize the unity between the WFN and the Regional board.

Konek says that he will not forget the special moment when it was brought into the room and looks forward to taking more steps with the regional district to strengthen their relationship further.

“This really strengthens our friendship and partnership it was a really nice moment and it something I won’t forget.”

Konek says that Brian Reardon, regional chief administrator, was instrumental in organizing the flag’s induction to the boardroom. “It was his idea, he asked if this would be okay.”

Currently the RDCO recognizes the traditional Sylix territory at the beginning of each meeting however having more visibility was important to Konek, the board and Given.

“It’s quite an honour to keep moving forward in our relationship building,” Given said. “It’s (the flag) respect for the Westbank First Nation as an order of government— For me it’s important that these steps taken are authentic steps and that it doesn’t have an ask that comes after it. From my perspective we will be continuing conversations with the Westbank First Nation.”

Given says she cherishes the closes relationship between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and Westbank First Nation.

