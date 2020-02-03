Whiski-Jacks Pub donates $6,000 to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Pub located in West Kelowna has been donating as part of their initiative to end hunger in the community

For several years, the staff and team at Whiski Jacks Pub in West Kelowna have committed themselves to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank and ensure that they play an important part in eliminating hunger in the community.

On Monday, the pub announced that they’ve donated $6,000 to the Food Bank as part of their initiative to help end hunger in the neighbouring communities.

Whiski Jacks owner Travis McPherson and his team understand that the Food Bank is not government funded and is dependent on donations. As part of their weekly activities within their business, the pub offers specific incentives to their customers with proceeds going to help eliminate hunger in the wider community.

“We absolutely depend on the generosity and partnership of incredible people like Travis and his team,” said Laurence East, part of the leadership team at Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“The pub handed over a cheque for $6,000 this week, and that’s not the first time. Whiski Jacks are regular supporters. Anybody can play a critical part, every business can participate, and we can all be part of the solution of eliminating hunger in our neighbourhoods. What we often fail to realize is that it could be me, it could be a member of my family or a neighbour who might be in need of that support in the near future. The Food Bank serves people from all walks of life. It is one of the critical services of our community.”

For his part in helping those in need, McPherson understands the seriousness of the issue at hand, which is why he instilled the principle of helping others into his business culture.

“It’s just something we need to do,” said McPherson.

“We have supported the Food Bank for a long time, and it’s a small but important part we love to play. We plan to carry on raising money to help.”

